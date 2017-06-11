 

Vet and wife, both scientists, aid students in coursework

Paul works with a group of fourth-grade boys each Tuesday and Thursday. (Submitted photo)

Paul Bauhahn of Fridley is an Air Force veteran who soaked up knowledge during his military service and just kept on studying and learning after his discharge.

Bauhahn, a retired Honeywell research scientist, and his wife, Ruth, a retired Medtronic human factor scientist in product development, have devoted their lives to continually educating themselves and helping children to cultivate an interest in math and science.

Following graduation from the University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in physics, Bauhahn joined the Air Force as a communications officer and learned about electronics.

“My last assignment was working at an organization supporting a high-level command center using state-of-the-art equipment,” Bauhahn said. “I learned so much electronics while teaching in the communications officer school that I specialized in electrical engineering after I left the Air Force.”

