Golden Valley Pride Festival is June 11

From left, Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris and council members Joanie Clausen and Andy Snope at the 2016 Golden Valley Pride Festival. (File photo)

For many Americans, June is known as Pride Month, a month that celebrates and supports the LGBTQ community.

Despite no official action to declare June as Pride Month nationally by President Donald Trump, Golden Valley residents are gearing up for the pride festival noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Brookview Park, 200 Brookview Parkway, that is planned to be bigger and better than last year.

“The support has been impressive and very humbling,” said John Kluchka, a Golden Valley resident and member of the pride festival planning committee. “The festival itself has grown in size because of the massive response in our first year, and our team wanted to be better organized to make it enjoyable for everyone.”

The festival runs longer and will expand through more of the park.

“We added many new food trucks and vendors, plus the new Lavender Magazine Beer Garden, our No. 1 request from last year,” he said.

Also new this year is color run and Pawride Bark Park.

“We saw how many people enjoyed bringing their pets to Pride last year, and when the opportunity to partner up with some local pet-loving organizations came, we were very excited,” Kluchka said. “Pets are part of the family, so it just makes sense to include them at Pride.”

Continue reading this Sun Post story.