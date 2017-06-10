 

A 5K scheduled for every weekend at Thomas Lake Park in Eagan

By Home Town Source on June 10, 2017 at 1:18 pm

Nate Damro just wants to get people running.

He loves to run so much he organized the Eagan parkrun, a year round 5k timed fun run starting at 9 a.m. every Saturday at Thomas Lake Park in Eagan.

It’s free and everyone is invited.

The first one was April 22 and weather has been the biggest factors in attendance. They’ve topped out at about 50 runners, but Damro says there’s room for many more.

“It’s meant to have this grassroots, community feel,” Damro said. “It can be competitive for people who want to go out and push themselves or just jog or walk. People can use it as training for another event. We want to portray ourselves as open to all people.”

He said it’s not meant to compete with other races. In fact, he hopes it inspires more people to register for a paid race.

Continue reading this Sun Thisweek story.

 

