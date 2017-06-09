 

MAC: Real ID passes, travelers retain access to MSP flights

By Home Town Source on June 9, 2017 at 4:31 pm

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton signed REAL ID legislation into law recently, ensuring that Minnesota will comply with federal regulations and that airplane passengers will be able to continue flying using their state-issued driver’s license.

The passage of a bill by both the Minnesota House and Senate this legislative session followed years of debate over the new IDs.

Leaders from the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) had urged action on the topic, noting the economic impact Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has on the region.

“Easy access to air travel is vital to Minnesota’s economy, so it was crucial that state lawmakers pass legislation this session to bring the state in compliance with federal regulations,” said Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the MAC. “We’re grateful lawmakers were able to work together and make this happen for the residents and businesses of Minnesota.”

Gov. Dayton said he was very pleased with the legislation, “which will allow Minnesotans to continue to board airplanes, and access federal facilities, with a compliant driver’s license.”

Minnesota’s action follows a federal REAL ID law passed in 2005, which aims to prevent acts of terror and make identity fraud more difficult.

Minnesota’s REAL ID-compliant cards will have security features intended to prevent tampering. The cards will also present data in a common, machine-readable format, such as a bar code.

The law requires the Department of Public Safety to make REAL ID-compliant licenses available by Oct. 1, 2018. Once available, residents will be allowed to renew their licenses even if they are not yet up for renewal.
 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. Escape common-use lounge to open by year’s end at MSP Airport
  2. MSP opens outdoor aircraft viewing area
  3. MSP: Plan ahead for a smooth holiday trip
  4. MSP International Airport ranked best in North America among its peers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.