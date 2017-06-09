Brooklyn Center tax preparer charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Adrieanna Melissa Bettie, of Brooklyn Center, with two tax-related felonies.

Ms. Bettie was charged with one count of filing a fraudulent tax return and one count of possessing and using the identity of another person to commit a crime.

As an employee of a tax preparation company, Ms. Bettie assisted a taxpayer with filing her state and federal income tax returns in January 2016. The complaint alleges that Ms. Bettie then filed a Minnesota Property Tax Refund Return in the taxpayer’s name, but without her consent. Ms. Bettie falsified information on the return, and on supporting documentation, to claim an inflated property tax refund of over $2,000, which she directed to an account under her control, according to the complaint. The taxpayer reported the incident to Brooklyn Center Police, who then contacted Minnesota Revenue to launch a joint investigation.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the Minnesota Department of Revenue takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from citizen tips. The Minnesota Department of Revenue has a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at [email protected]. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

