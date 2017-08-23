Stillwater artist wins trout and salmon stamp contest



First Place: Nicholas Markell 2018 Trout and Salmon Stamp CompetitionFirst Place: Nicholas Markell

Stillwater artist Nicholas Markell has won the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources trout and salmon stamp contest with a painting of a brown trout. The painting was selected by judges from among 14 submissions for the annual contest.

Markell is now a two-time winner of the trout stamp contest, having previously won in 2012. Four entries advanced to the final stage of judging during the contest Aug. 3 at the DNR Central Office in St. Paul. Other finalists were Scott Wenner, second place; Ted Hansen, third place; and Richard Goodkind, fourth place.

The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work, which will also be featured on the state’s 2018 trout and salmon stamp. The following species will be eligible for the 2019 stamp: rainbow, brook, splake and lake trout, coho, pink, chinook and Atlantic salmon. Brown trout designs will not be eligible for the 2019 stamp.

The trout and salmon stamp validation is sold for $10 along with fishing licenses and is required for Minnesota residents ages 18-64 and nonresidents older than age 18 and under age 65 to fish designated trout streams, trout lakes and Lake Superior and when in possession of trout or salmon. For an extra 75 cents, purchasers can receive the validation, as well as the pictorial stamp in the mail. It also is sold as a collectible.

Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work. For more information on trout fishing license requirements, visit mndnr.gov/fishmn/trout.