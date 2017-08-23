African Children’s Choir tour stops Aug. 27 in Hopkins

The Grammy-nominated African Children’s Choir, which has performed all over the world during the past 32 years, will make a Sunday, Aug. 27, stop in Hopkins.

The choir will perform twice at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at the Cross of Glory Baptist Church, 4600 Shady Oak Rd. S. The show is free to attend. Donations are welcome.

The performance will feature lively African song and dance, well-known children’s tunes, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. The choir’s sound can be described as a joyful blend of contemporary and traditional.

The choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children.

Music for Life, the choir’s parent organization, works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

The organization has educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of more than 100,000 people through its relief and development programs. The organization’s overarching goal is education that helps create new leadership for Africa’s future.

Find out more information at africanchildrenschoir.com.