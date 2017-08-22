Bloomington drinking water a thirst quencher

The next time you stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, have a glass of its tap water, which is reputed to be some of the best drinking water in the nation.

Don Heinzman

Bloomington authorities are telling their residents that their city’s tap water ranked first among its peer cities and 11th among all jurisdictions polled nationwide in a 2016 National Citizens Survey. That sparkling water also was named the “Best in Glass” at the 2015 American Water Works Association fall conference that led to the “Best of the Best” title in the summer of 2016, according to the city’s recent Water Quality Report.

Where does the city get this high quality water?

Authorities in the city say Bloomington in 2016 drew 79 percent of its water from its six deep wells and 21 percent from the Mississippi River, treated by the city of Minneapolis.

In addition, Bloomington is one of 24 cities in Minnesota that softens water, so no need to get a private softening system.

Now before you sell your home and move to Bloomington, be assured that wherever you live, your drinking water is safe, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Ed Ehlinger, MDH commissioner, says the drinking water in the Twin Cities metropolitan area is safe thanks to the state and communities that keep a constant watch on the quality.

A report based on frequent samples of drinking water shows that drinking water supplies are in good shape in the metropolitan area, and there is an adequate supply of safe water to drink.

Still, Minnesotans must be on guard to do their part to keep the water quality it has, because there are some long-term threats to the water supply. Minnesotans particularly must be concerned about the amount of lead in the drinking water supply, dramatized in the recent water quality problems in Flint, Michigan.

The amount of lead found in Minnesota water is within the state standards. Only six communities exceeded the action level for lead in 2016.

To make residents in all cities more aware of their water quality, the Department of Health is scheduling a series of water quality town meetings organized by Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.

Scheduled meetings include: Sept. 26 at Minneapolis Urban League, Oct. 4 at Burnsville’s Diamond Education Center and Oct. 5 at Stillwater Area High School.

Maybe they should have scheduled one in Bloomington where they could have enjoyed a glass of the city’s award-winning water.

You can learn more about the 2017 water quality report online at the Minnesota Department of Health website or through this URL: https://tinyurl.com/dx4ggkq.

Don Heinzman is a columnist for ECM Publishers