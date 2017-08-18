Plymouth man and homebrewer creates platform for craft beer enthusiasts to pay it forward

Homebrewer and Plymouth resident Josh Janos is using his passion of brewing beer as a means to pay it forward through Good Company Brewing, an online charitable giving platform for homebrewers and craft beer drinkers, to give to charities of their choice.

Janos fell in love with craft beer 10 years while in college, and began brewing his own beer five years ago, combining his love for both craft beer and cooking.

“For me, I’ve always liked the art side of cooking, because it’s all about the taste,” Janos said. He also likes the scientific process that takes place in brewing, explaining it’s all about managing a living organism – yeast, which breaks down sugar to create alcohol. “I’m just fascinated by that,” he said, noting that there is even a science in the type of water used in the brewing process.

To put his homebrews to the test, Janos has stepped into the world of homebrew competitions, having participated two years in the Minnesota State Fair, where last year he received a third-place ribbon for his bourbon barrel aged barley wine. In the National Homebrew Competition, he won third place, out of 36, for his American Porter at the regional competition this spring in Milwaukee.

