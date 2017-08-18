 

Book discusses aging in a society fearful of growing old

By Home Town Source on August 18, 2017 at 4:13 am
  • Print Friendly and PDF

Author addresses age through conversation with granddaughter

Anne Simpson. (Submitted photo)

Aging is a tricky yet unavoidable subject. Whether people like it or not, growing old is part of being human, and almost everyone undergoes the process.

Younger people are even less likely to address the topic, so Anne Simpson, 81-year-old and author of the book “Do You Feel As Old As You Are? Conversations with My Granddaughter,” was astounded when her granddaughter had complex questions about aging.

“I had been thinking a lot about aging since I was doing it,” said Simpson. “I was writing about it, which is the way I work things out, and I was thinking about it and very aware of how I was moving into a new stage of life.”

She said she asked her granddaughter, Alison Leslie, if she had any questions about growing old, and, when Alison did, Simpson was surprised because it was a conversation she never would have had with her own grandmother.

