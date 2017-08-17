 

Unmapped Brewing founders pour heart, soul and beer into Aug. 19 grand opening

By Home Town Source on August 17, 2017 at 11:18 am
Co-founders and couple Megan and JD Park stand in front the back wall that features a topographic map of the greater Minnetonka area before any roads, footprints or humans altered the natural environment. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola)

The clock strikes noon. Unmapped Brewing, located in Minnetonka’s Glen Lake neighborhood, opens its doors for the first time ever. A line of thirsty people streams out the door, and that line continues to form for nine hours straight. All hands are on deck, but the two beers on tap cannot seem to get poured fast enough. Seven days later, the bestselling No Trace runs out. The citrusy, hop-forward IPA, already a crowd favorite, was expected to last for three weeks.

If someone described this scenario to Minnetonka couple and co-founders of Unmapped Brewing, Megan and JD Park, a few years ago, they probably would’ve laughed.

But that’s how the scene at Unmapped Brewing’s soft opening June 17 unfolded.

“It exceeded all my expectations,” Megan said. “To see the line through the door throughout the whole day was pretty mind-blowing.”

“It was a top 10 coolest moment in my life for sure. I got chills, actually, opening the door for the first time and everyone cheered,” JD recalled.

