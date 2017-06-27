Fridley elementary school packs baby boxes for families in need

Students at Stevenson Elementary School in Fridley assembled 630 Baby Boxes to be distributed across Minnesota on June 6. (Photo courtesy of Veronica Westerman)

Students at Stevenson Elementary School in Fridley assembled 630 Baby Boxes to be distributed across Minnesota on June 6.

The Minnesota-based nonprofit organization Babies Need Boxes equips families with the tangible resources required for a successful transition into parenthood.

Every year, Stevenson Elementary partners with a different non-profit organization to provide students with the opportunity to participate in community service activities. The school-wide service projects are designed to support people in need both locally and globally.

“We have kids that will need this resource and these events help educate them so they know that this is available for their families,” said International Baccalaureate Coordinator Veronica Westerman. “We had about 20 families pick up a box from the school.”

