‘Human wall of love’ greets controversial church picketers in Maple Grove

‘Everyone has intrinsic value’

People peacefully demonstrate outside of Maple Grove Senior High School to send a message of love to the students at the school after a planned picket from members of the Westboro Baptist Church. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller)

Messages of love and support surrounded the entrance to Maple Grove Senior High School on June 7.

A human wall of love was created to respond to planned anti-transgender picket outside of the school.

Westboro Baptist Church planned for three picket events in Maple Grove that day — outside of North Memorial Clinic, University of Minnesota Clinics-Maple Grove and Maple Grove Senior High School. The church is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In a news release from the church, their reason for the picketing was to “bring the gospel of peace to the children at Maple Grove High School, where every teacher, parent, leader and preacher has refused to do their duty to raise these children God has given them in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”

The group also cited transgender as a sin and being shameful.

The group of five or six Westboro members showed up at the high school prior to their scheduled time (1:30 to 2 p.m.) and left prior to 1 p.m.

