 

Dakota County to leave CTIB, approves county transportation funding

By Home Town Source on June 26, 2017 at 2:41 pm

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a resolution to dissolve the Counties Transit Improvement Board.

The move followed the same action that has been approved by the four other CTIB member counties — Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Washington — and paves the way for CTIB to formally dissolve at its June 21 meeting.

A tentative agreement to dissolve CTIB was developed after negotiations May 6 and 7. That session was needed after Dakota County held up a March vote to dissolve the board as it disputed the amount of money it would receive in the break up.

Dakota County will receive $21.3 million as part of the dissolution ­— $5.3 million more than previously proposed.

The Dakota County Board also voted on Tuesday to maintain the current quarter-percent sales tax and $20 excise tax on new vehicle sales at the same rate.

These actions will be cost neutral to residents and businesses as the tax will replace the CTIB tax, according to a press release from the county.

