Bubble Run approved for July 30 in Blaine

The Blaine City Council granted a special events license to hold a Bubble Run on July 30 at the National Sports Center. Cool Events, LLC had promoted and sold tickets to the event on June 11 but canceled the original date since it did not apply in time to get a city license. Courtesy of Cool Events, LLC

The Bubble Run that needed to be rescheduled now has a firm date in place of July 30.

Cool Events, LLC needed the Blaine City Council to approve a special event license for this event in which participants will run or walk a 5K race on the National Sports Center campus, Blaine.

The council June 15 approved the event on a 5-0 vote. Council Members Jason King and Dick Swanson were absent.

“I hope you have good weather and it turns out,” Mayor Tom Ryan said.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 30.

Blaine Police Chief Chris Olson said the department would provide traffic for this event and be reimbursed for 100 percent of its expenses as it would for any other large-scale event.

