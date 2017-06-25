 

A sigh of relief at Perpich Center for Arts Education

By Home Town Source on June 25, 2017
Perpich Center for Arts Education in Golden Valley, established in 1985, will remain open despite legislation to have it closed. (Submitted photo)

The Perpich Center for Arts Education’s faculty, staff members and students are celebrating after legislation that aimed to abolish the school was vetoed by Gov. Mark Dayton and amended by the House and Senate in May.

“It was great relief and we’re very excited that the school is being given the opportunity to re-imagine itself as the statewide asset it has been for years and will continue to be,” said Peg Birk, Perpich’s interim executive director.
Perpich leadership, which has undergone much change since January, will continue working to address issues identified in the legislative auditor’s report regarding the school’s decreased enrollment, management issues and lack of transparency.

On June 21, the board of directors will interview finalists for Perpich’s new executive director.

“We are very excited about the future of the entire agency,” Birk said. “We have excellent candidates. We have an excellent board of directors to begin the strategic planning process. The future is bright. We will continue focusing on addressing the concerns of the legislature and we will not disappoint the governor or legislature in the future.”

