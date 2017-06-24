 

One year in, Forest Lake YMCA feels community support

By Home Town Source on June 24, 2017 at 1:33 pm

As the Forest Lake YMCA approaches its one-year anniversary in the city, the organization’s local team is reflecting on how the facility has exceeded expectations while looking ahead at future goals.

“It’s been a really good first year,” said Sharna Braucks, the executive director of the Ys in both Forest Lake and Lino Lakes. “I think it really shows the community need that was there.”

Membership at the YMCA has exploded, with more than 4,600 membership units purchased by area residents in the first year. When the YMCA organization was planning the facility, planners anticipated about 3,400 memberships in the first year – about 35 percent fewer than the amount the facility got. The organization doesn’t have concrete figures on exactly how many people use the facility on those memberships, which range from single-person memberships to large families, but Braucks pointed out that if the average membership served three people, then more than 12,000 may have regularly served by the Y so far.

Continue reading this Forest Lake Times story.

 

Tags:

Related posts:

  1. ‘Be of service’ message leads to student-led fundraising read-a-thon in Forest Lake District school
  2. Youth program launches Tried and True Small Engine repair program near Forest Lake
  3. Paddleboarders break Guinness world record in Forest Lake
  4. Witnessing the final curtain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.