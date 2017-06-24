One year in, Forest Lake YMCA feels community support

As the Forest Lake YMCA approaches its one-year anniversary in the city, the organization’s local team is reflecting on how the facility has exceeded expectations while looking ahead at future goals.

“It’s been a really good first year,” said Sharna Braucks, the executive director of the Ys in both Forest Lake and Lino Lakes. “I think it really shows the community need that was there.”

Membership at the YMCA has exploded, with more than 4,600 membership units purchased by area residents in the first year. When the YMCA organization was planning the facility, planners anticipated about 3,400 memberships in the first year – about 35 percent fewer than the amount the facility got. The organization doesn’t have concrete figures on exactly how many people use the facility on those memberships, which range from single-person memberships to large families, but Braucks pointed out that if the average membership served three people, then more than 12,000 may have regularly served by the Y so far.

