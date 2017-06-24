Met Council: Directly influence regional policy

Metropolitan Council advisory committees seek applicants

for openings – priority deadline is July 17 The Metropolitan Council encourages community members to apply for openings on several advisory committees. The application window is open for terms beginning in September 2017. Apply today – priority will be given to applications received by 5 p.m., Monday, July 17. Below is a list of openings. Equity Advisory Committee Two spots are open on the Council’s Equity Advisory Committee, which advises the Metropolitan Council in its work to advance equity in the metropolitan region. In forming the Equity Advisory Committee (EAC) in October 2015, the Metropolitan Council affirmed its commitment in Thrive MSP 2040 to ensure that residents and communities are full partners in making the decisions that affect them. The committee has 21 members – including members of the community and the Metropolitan Council. There are eight district representatives and nine at-large members. The co-chairs include one member of the Metropolitan Council and one community representative. Members serve four-year terms. See Council District Descriptions and Map (pdf). Open seats: –District H – the southern three-quarters of Dakota County and southeastern Scott County (Council Districts 15 and 16), to fill out the remainder of the term which expires in January 2020. –One at-large member, to fill out the remainder of the term, which expires in January 2018. To apply, visit the Council’s website and download the application for appointment. (Some committees may also require applicants to answer supplemental questions.) For more information, or to submit your application, contact the Appointments Coordinator by email, U.S. mail or phone: 390 Robert St. N., St. Paul, 55101 or 651-602-1806. Parks and Open Space Commission One spot is open on the Metropolitan Parks and Open Space Commission (MPOSC), which helps the Council develop long-range plans for the metro area’s renowned system of regional parks, park reserves and trails. The commission has nine members – eight community members that serve geographic districts in the region, and a chair that serves at-large. Members serve four-year terms. See MPOSC Map (pdf). Open seat: District D — includes the central and eastern portions of Minneapolis (Council Districts 7 and 8), to fill out the remainder of a term, which expires in January 2021. Individuals must live in the district they represent. To apply, visit the Secretary of State’s website – there is both an online and paper application available. Land Use Advisory Committee Two spots are open on the Council’s Land Use Advisory Committee, which provides advice and assistance to the Council on regional land use and comprehensive planning, and in matters of metropolitan significance as requested by the Council. The committee has at least 16 members – including members of the community and elected officials. At least half of the members must be elected officials, and there must be a member from each Metropolitan Council district. The chair is a member of the Metropolitan Council. Members serve four-year terms. See Council District Descriptions and Map. Open seats: –District 3 – includes the city of Chanhassen in Carver County and the Hennepin County cities of Deephaven, Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Greenwood, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland. This appointment will fill the remainder of the term for this seat – until January 2019. –District 4 – includes Benton Twp., Camden Twp., Carver, Chaska, Cologne, Dahlgren Twp., Hamburg, Hancock Twp., Hollywood Twp., Laketown Twp., Mayer, New Germany, Norwood Young America, San Francisco Twp., Victoria, Waconia, Waconia Twp., Watertown, Watertown Twp., Woodland, and Young America Twp. This appointment will fill the remainder of the term for this seat – until January 2019. To apply, visit the Council’s website and download the application for appointment. (Some committees may also require applicants to answer supplemental questions.) For more information, or to submit your application, contact the Appointments Coordinator by email, U.S. mail or phone: 390 Robert St. N., St. Paul, 55101 or 651-602-1377.