 

Apple Valley graduate makes a chance discovery that’s recounted in her new book

By Home Town Source on June 24, 2017 at 4:24 am

Visiting an antique store is like going on a journey back in time. Most shops are filled with old furniture, paintings, dishes and knickknacks, but sometimes amazing treasures are found.

In her recently released book, “Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate,” Porter shares the story of her search for answers. Skyhorse Publishing of New York City is releasing the book this month.

In her recently released book, “Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate,” Porter shares the story of her search for answers. Skyhorse Publishing of New York City is releasing the book this month.

More than a decade ago, 1987 Apple Valley High School graduate Carolyn Porter visited a now-closed antique store in downtown Stillwater.
“I have an affection for old handwriting, and I had been keeping an eye out for old letters I could use as source material for a new computer font,” said Porter, who is a freelance graphic designer from White Bear Lake. “But until that day, I had not found letters that included enough raw material to work with.”

For her font, Porter needed a handwriting sample that had a complete array of both upper and lowercase letters, along with numbers.

She found exactly what she had been looking for in a collection of letters written during World War II by a Frenchman named Marcel Heuzé.

“I was drawn not only to Marcel’s beautiful, swashed handwriting, but to the papers the letters had been written on. The yellowed pages were covered with faded ink and stripes of blue and red had been painted in the background,” said Porter, who bought five of the 20 or so letters for sale. “They cost just over $6 apiece; $30 was all I felt comfortable spending that day.”

Continue reading this Sun Thisweek story.

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. Volunteer group all about saving soles, collects shoes in Apple Valley
  2. Personal military experience offers perspective; Vietnam veteran wonders if the U.S. has learned from its past
  3. Temporary homeless shelter offers safe haven in subzero cold
  4. Children’s book inspired by daughter’s medical close call

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.