Apple Valley graduate makes a chance discovery that’s recounted in her new book

Visiting an antique store is like going on a journey back in time. Most shops are filled with old furniture, paintings, dishes and knickknacks, but sometimes amazing treasures are found.

In her recently released book, “Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate,” Porter shares the story of her search for answers. Skyhorse Publishing of New York City is releasing the book this month.

More than a decade ago, 1987 Apple Valley High School graduate Carolyn Porter visited a now-closed antique store in downtown Stillwater.

“I have an affection for old handwriting, and I had been keeping an eye out for old letters I could use as source material for a new computer font,” said Porter, who is a freelance graphic designer from White Bear Lake. “But until that day, I had not found letters that included enough raw material to work with.”

For her font, Porter needed a handwriting sample that had a complete array of both upper and lowercase letters, along with numbers.

She found exactly what she had been looking for in a collection of letters written during World War II by a Frenchman named Marcel Heuzé.

“I was drawn not only to Marcel’s beautiful, swashed handwriting, but to the papers the letters had been written on. The yellowed pages were covered with faded ink and stripes of blue and red had been painted in the background,” said Porter, who bought five of the 20 or so letters for sale. “They cost just over $6 apiece; $30 was all I felt comfortable spending that day.”

