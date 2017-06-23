Richfield crosswalk project has equity in mind

An experiment is seeking to establish stronger transportation links between Augsburg Park Library and an area of poverty in Richfield.

The Richfield City Council accepted a grant last month that will provide $20,500 for temporary crosswalks on Nicollet Avenue – at 71st, 72nd and 73rd streets – near the library and Augsburg Park.

The grant, from the Center of Prevention at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, is meant to promote healthy lifestyles by making the city more walkable. It also comes with a component addressing equity, according to Richfield Transportation Engineer Jack Broz, who explained the project to the city council May 24.

The project was planned using data from the Metropolitan Council that identifies Racially Concentrated Areas of Poverty.

“When we responded to this grant, we recognized that it wasn’t just a public works project,” Broz said.

The enhanced temporary crosswalks will have features, such as vertical markers, designed for visibility, “similar to the success we’ve had on Portland (Avenue) with improving the safety of the crosswalk,” Broz said in reference to the recently reconstructed street.

