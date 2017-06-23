 

From body art to beer cans: Hopkins tattooist tapped as Surly Featured Artist

By Home Town Source on June 23, 2017 at 4:43 am
Adam Sward, a tattoo artist for Electric Dragonland in Hopkins, has been named the 2017 Featured Artist for Surly Brewing, tapped to design logos for the upcoming Darkness and other exclusive beers (Sun Sailor staff photo by Gabby Landsverk)

Surly? Actually, he’s thrilled: Adam Sward, illustrator and tattoo artist at Electric Dragonland in Hopkins, will be the new face of Minnesota’s favorite cantankerous craft beer brand, Surly Brewing, in Brooklyn Center.

“When I first got the email, I thought I was spam,” Sward admitted. “I wasn’t expecting it. I was really excited when I got ahold of them and realized, ‘Wow, this is actually happening.’”

For someone who eats, sleeps and lives his work, it’s about time for Sward to dip into the craft beer pool with his work.

“All I really do is draw. I work on tattoos, and I come home and work on illustrations,” he said. “It’s so great to have the opportunity to do something that would pair me with a Minneapolis staple, and to be connected to the previous artists. The chance to see Surly with my work on it is pretty rad.”

Sward, a resident of St. Paul, worked as a freelance illustrator for years after graduating from Perpich Arts High School in Golden Valley.

“I did the grind, I took every illustration job I could get my hands on,” he said. “When I realized the comic books I liked to draw weren’t a feasible source of income, I moved into concert and event posters.”

