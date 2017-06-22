Young angler shares his story of how he came to make his own flies for fishing



Gabriel Curley, shown here fishing, was a guest speaker at the Caledonia public library where he shared his knowledge of making fly lures.

The first trout on the first handmade fly that 11 year old Gabriel Curley caught was “about a foot long. It was a really good fish.”

Perhaps emboldened by that early success, or, just really interested in learning the craft of tying his own fly fishing lures, Curley would set out to watch YouTube videos and would learn the craft.

On Wednesday, June 7, young Curley shared what he’s learned with other eager young anglers in a presentation at the Caledonia public library.

“I was inspired by the movie “A River Runs Through it,”” Curley told a crowd of about six or seven young fishermen. “It teaches a great lesson and I thought, ‘what if I could fly fish.’”

That was two years ago, when Curley was nine.

