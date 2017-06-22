BBB: Bubble run permit approved by Blaine City Council

Cool Events, LLC promises refunds at council meeting

On June 15, the Blaine City Council approved the permit for a Bubble Run event to be held at the National Sports Center on July 30. The event was originally scheduled for June 11, but the date was changed due to issues with the permit process, leaving many runners unhappy. As part of their permit being approved, the company informed the council that refunds were being provided when requested. This pledge was entered into the City Council minutes. Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota advises participants on the rescheduled race and the refund process.

“We’re pleased to hear the permit was approved,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. “We’re also happy to hear that refunds are being offered for runners who are unable to participate on the date of the rescheduled race.”

Bubble run events are just one of many themed-races organized by Cool Events, LLC, which operates out of Phoenix, Arizona. BBB of Phoenix has an alert on the company’s BBB Business Profile stating “this business has a pattern of complaints concerning service and refund issues. Complainants allege the business may fail to be responsive to race or refund inquiries as races are repeatedly cancelled, and may also fail to ensure [that] consumers are informed of the business’ no-refund policy.” Cool Events, LLC’s BBB rating is currently unavailable as BBB of Phoenix evaluates a pattern of complaints.

Customers who are registered for the Bubble Run and seeking refunds can try contacting the company through their social media platforms or via email at [email protected]. BBB encourages customers to give the company time to respond to their requests, as they may be dealing with a large volume of customers. However, if requests for refunds are not ultimately honored, customers can file complaints at bbb.org.

“We know summer is a busy time,” added Adams Loyd. “Just because runners were available to run the race on June 11, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to be available on the rescheduled date in late July. We’re glad that the company is acknowledging that.”

