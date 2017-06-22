Artist supported by Hammer Residences displaying work at the University of Minnesota

Jon Leverentz, a Minnetonka resident who is supported by Wayzata-based Hammer Residences, looks out over a table of his paintings that are on display at the University of Minnesota through September 6. Leverentz is the featured artist for the Changing Landscapes art exhibition, which supports local artists with disabilities. The art show is an initiative of the University of Minnesota’s Institute on Community Integration. (Submitted photo)

Jon Leverentz was 18 years old when he was in an accident that resulted in brain stem damage and caused permanent double vision, tremors and paralysis. Instead of letting his new disabilities deter him from pursuing his passion of creating art, Leverentz forged ahead and began studying painting independently with Augsburg College Professor Norman Holen.

Through the years, Leverentz participated in exhibitions across the country, actively pursuing grants and progressing as an artist.

Today, nearly 50 years later, Leverentz still hasn’t let his disabilities get in the way of his pursuits as an artist. The Minnetonka resident, who is supported by Wayzata-based Hammer Residences, works as an artist at Interact Center in St. Paul and continues to produce art – mainly acrylic and oil paintings that feature a strong focus on perception.

