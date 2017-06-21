Plymouth musician brings India’s classical sounds to the Hilde

Nirmala Rajasekar plays the veena, an ancient instrument derived in India. Also pictured is her daughter, Shruthi. (Sun Sailor photo by Kristen Miller)

Bringing eclectic sounds from around the globe, longtime Plymouth resident Nirmala Rajasekar and her ensemble Maithree, will perform Thursday, June 22 at the Hilde Amphitheater as part of the city’s Entertainment in the Parks series.

Rajasekar, who has performed the south India classical music known as Carnatic for nearly 40 years, is excited to be bringing a diverse and unique sound to the community.

“Particularly in the world that is 2017 right now, I just feel we need to put the message out there about peace, living together, and accepting the beauty that is around us wherever it comes from,” she said. “The timing couldn’t have been better for us to bring everyone together.”

Rajasekar started studying music when she was 6 years old, and performing at age 13.

Her instrument, the veena, happens to be the national instrument of India and is a 2,000-year-old string instrument.

While she has a master’s degree in computer systems management, she never stopped playing music. Noting it was tricky juggling two careers while raising two children, Rajasekar decided to pursue her passion of music, and made it into a full-time career of teaching and performing.

Now, music has become her life, she said.

