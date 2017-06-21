Following tragedy, Monticello couple aims to raise awareness about stillbirth

From first appearances, Kaleb and Lindsay Stroud appear to be living the American dream.

Yet there is one part of their own dream that eludes them – starting a family.

The Strouds moved to Monticello more than a year ago, after Kaleb was medically discharged from the U.S. Army following three shoulder surgeries.

Kaleb works security at Xcel Energy’s Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

Lindsay works for Belde Chiropractic, a job that constantly has her out in the community volunteering at different events, including flipping burgers during Riverfest week.

They are, according to sources, the type of people everyone wants to have in their life.

“They’re just really down to earth,” said Samantha Stom, one of the couple’s best friends from their shared time in Fairbanks, Alaska. “They are probably the most reliable people I’ve ever met.”

Donna Peterson, officer manager at Belde Chiropractic, offered a similar sentiment about Lindsay.

“She’s very kind hearted and a nice person,” said Peterson. “Everybody likes her.”

Stom said they’re also the type of people that would give you the shirt off their back.

“They would literally help anybody,” she said.

And they’d much rather be doing that than asking for help for themselves.

But now, they need some help to achieve the piece of their dream that has eluded them.

For three years, the Strouds tried unsuccessfully to get pregnant.

In year four came a miracle. But 38 weeks later, that miracle turned tragic. Their baby boy, Braxton, was stillborn in September 2016.

Several months later they resumed trying, but thus far it’s been to no avail. Recently, doctors told them their best chance of having another child would be through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

An IVF can cost up to $20,000 including $9,000 in up front medical costs.

To help offset those costs, and to make having a family a realizable dream for the Strouds, Stom has set up a GoFundMe account on their behalf.

