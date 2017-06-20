Monticello council approves holiday December Sunday only liquor sales

Monticello City Council members voted 3-2 Monday night to take a highly selective approach to Sunday liquor sales.

City leaders approved a motion to change the Hi-Way Liquors store schedule to allow Sunday sales only on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 of 2017 for hours allowed by a recent change in state law.

Voting for the change in liquor store hours were Councilmembers Jim Davidson, Bill Fair, and Lloyd Hilgart. Voting against the motion were Mayor Brian Stumpf and Councilmember Charlotte Gabler.

From the Monticello Times