 

Monticello council approves holiday December Sunday only liquor sales

By Home Town Source on June 20, 2017 at 2:58 pm

Monticello City Council members voted 3-2 Monday night to take a highly selective approach to Sunday liquor sales.

City leaders approved a motion to change the Hi-Way Liquors store schedule to allow Sunday sales only on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 of 2017 for hours allowed by a recent change in state law.

Voting for the change in liquor store hours were Councilmembers Jim Davidson, Bill Fair, and Lloyd Hilgart. Voting against the motion were Mayor Brian Stumpf and Councilmember Charlotte Gabler.

From the Monticello Times

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. NRC issues plant performance letter; Monticello continues to resolve issues
  2. Wright County to participate in vets transportation program
  3. Solar energy project details emerge during Monticello Council, developer special meeting
  4. FiberNet management audit is ordered by Monticello City Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.