 

MN Historical Society acquires makeshift weapons, tools from Stillwater prison

By Home Town Source on June 20, 2017 at 4:39 am
This match bomb was among inmate-made items from the Stillwater prison recently acquired by the Minnesota Historical Society. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society)

A stash of makeshift weapons and tools found in a vault at the Stillwater Prison offers a glimpse of inmate life from the 1970s to 1990s, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.

Minnesota State Archives staff members Charles Rodgers and Anjanette Schussler were going through paper records from a vault in the 103-year-old prison’s administration building, when they came across an evidence box full of materials confiscated from prisoners between the 1970s and 1990s.

When archivists invited Sondra Reierson — associate curator of 3-D objects for the Minnesota Historical Society — to review the find, she decided to acquire some of the objects for the historical society’s collection.

“The primary find for three-dimensional material was weapons and tools made by inmates at the prison,” she said. “Primarily we’re talking about shanks and bludgeons. … One of them is a toothbrush where the plastic end of the toothbrush has been melted, and they inserted a razor blade.”

