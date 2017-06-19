There’s gold in them there Morrison County hills

With 35 years of morel mushroom hunting experience, Tom LaFond, of Little Falls, knows where to look and was fill-ing the cardboard tray with proof, May 20.

“It truly is a hunt,” 63-year-old Tom LaFond said as he led the way on the woodland trail, a few miles west of Royalton, the morning of May 15. He was stalking coveted, golden, morel mushrooms in hilly woodlands near the Mississippi River. The morel (pronounced muh-rel) is a hard-to-find, gourmet delight.

The morel’s unique flavor is prized by chefs worldwide, and they are reputed to be best when fresh.

MorelMasters, an online store, is currently offering frozen morel mushrooms for $34.95 per pound, retail, plus shipping. About a pound of just-picked morels would fill a gallon milk jug.

“That’s a poor way (freezing) to save them,” LaFond said. He recommends drying them, if a person is lucky enough to find more than they can eat while fresh. For comparison, he said, “Byerly’s (grocery store) sells dried morels for about $20 per ounce.”

