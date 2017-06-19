 

Ribbon cutting for new bridge set for Aug. 2

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bridge over the St. Croix is set for Aug. 2. (Photo courtesy of MnDOT)

A dedication ceremony for the new bridge over the St. Croix has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation announced June 15.

The ceremony will take place on the eastbound Highway 36 approach ramp spanning Highway 95 in Oak Park Heights. Federal, state and local officials will be present to celebrate the bridge’s completion. The Gazette hasn’t received confirmation whether the bridge will open to traffic the same day or not.

“Everybody’s been waiting and waiting and waiting,” Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber said. “It will be nice to see all the orange barrels come down and traffic start moving. Hopefully they don’t bypass Oak Park Heights — come visit our businesses.”

“There’s a weight lifted off our community’s shoulders … I think, to have a solid date everybody can hang their hat on,” Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski said of the ribbon cutting.

