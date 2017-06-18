Preliminary hospital concept revealed for Hwy. 36 and Manning
The public got its first glimpse last week of the concept for a possible Lakeview Hospital campus at the northeast corner of Highway 36 and Manning Avenue.
In mid-May Lakeview announced that it was purchasing 68 acres of land at the highly visible site for an undisclosed price. It anticipates closing on the purchase before the end of the year.
On June 6, hospital representatives presented the concept of a medical campus at the site to the Stillwater City Council for comment, and the council reacted favorably.
Tim Sessions of BWBR Architects outlined a general site plan, noting that the ideas were “very, very preliminary.”
In designing the potential campus, he said, his team will take into account the fact that Highway 36 to the south is a very active zone, but to the north of the site lies a residential neighborhood.
Sessions said the hospital wants to keep the northern part of its campus quieter and be cognizant of the neighbors.
