Club gathers for the love of riding solo

Rachel Sindelar of Shakopee performs a hand wheel-walk during an open practice of the Twin Cities Unicycle Club at Westwood Elementary School in Bloomington May 23. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

On a typical Tuesday night at Westwood Elementary School in Bloomington, Rachel Sindelar of Shakopee, along with other members of the Twin Cities Unicycle Club, can be found practicing tricks for their unique hobby.

The Twin Cities Unicycle Club is the largest unicycle club in the country, and oldest in Minnesota. The club has more than 200 active unicyclists, and their members hold more than 30 national titles and 15 world titles in various unicycle events.

The club practices year round at various Twin Cities locations. The practices include a multitude of activities including individual and group learning and unicycle racing.

The secretary of the club, Mary Koehler of Bloomington, runs practices on Tuesdays during the school year at Westwood and coordinates parade and other performances that the club is involved with, along with making costumes for those performances.

