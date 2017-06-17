 

Judge denies motion for Camp Ripley lawsuit to be dismissed

By Home Town Source on June 17, 2017 at 2:56 pm

The case will go on, a judge told the Minnesota  Department of Military Affairs (Minnesota National Guard) May 31, denying its motion for the lawsuit against it from Morrison County to be dismissed.

The motion was denied by Judge Leonard Weiler of Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District, which includes Morrison County.

The suit was filed by Morrison County against the Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota’s Adjutant General Richard Nash to force Camp Ripley to follow its solid waste ordinance, court documents said.

The Guard asked that the case be dismissed because the court didn’t have jurisdiction to hear the case, due to the county not giving the National Guard or Nash notice before suing them.

Continue reading this Morrison County Record story.

 

