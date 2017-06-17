Friendly fire: Students, police department pair up to celebrate sport shooting

(Sun Sailor staff photo by Gabby Landsverk)

Shots rang out in the quiet, cloudy Tuesday afternoon, May 30, in Orono. But everyone was smiling at the Park Sportman’s Club, as shooters from the Hopkins trap team challenged Minnetonka police officers in a fun event, taking their best shots at the fast-moving clay targets.

“It was wonderful to have law enforcement stepping up to support our kids. It was an amazing experience,” said Mark Czech, head coach of the trap team.

Now one of the fastest-growing sports in the state, trap shooting is a skill-based sport in which participants attempt to hit a clay “pigeon” released into the air moving away from the shooter. The sport dates back to the 1800s; although modernized, it still takes careful aim, concentration and practice to be successful.

The Hopkins “Clay Crushers” trap team began 12 years ago, in 2005, as the first team in Minnesota to be officially sanctioned by a public school system, said Czech, who also teaches music in the district,

