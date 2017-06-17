Chaska outdoorsmen hope to spread passion for adventure

An homage to the late Eric Sevareid, “Adventure North” is the detailed account of how two Chaska High School graduates recreated Sevareid’s legendary 2,200-mile canoe trip.

For Sean Bloomfield and his childhood friend, Colton Witte, the lure of outdoor adventure had always nurtured an undeniable beckon, but their true inspiration came from “Canoeing with the Cree,” Sevareid’s chronicle of his canoe trip up the Minnesota River. A voyage that would travel through North Dakota and end many miles later in York Factory, Canada.

“Beyond just the trip, Sevareid influenced my perception of trying to inspire others to get outdoors and enjoy nature,” said Bloomfield.

Authored by Bloomfield, “Adventure North” is the retelling of the two young men’s adventure in 2009.

Bloomfield and Witte will have a table at the Benilde St. Margaret’s Summer Course Presentation event, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the school in St. Louis Park.

Continue reading this Sun Sailor story.