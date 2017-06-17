 

Chaska outdoorsmen hope to spread passion for adventure

By Home Town Source on June 17, 2017 at 1:51 pm

An homage to the late Eric Sevareid, “Adventure North” is the detailed account of how two Chaska High School graduates recreated Sevareid’s legendary 2,200-mile canoe trip.

For Sean Bloomfield and his childhood friend, Colton Witte, the lure of outdoor adventure had always nurtured an undeniable beckon, but their true inspiration came from “Canoeing with the Cree,” Sevareid’s chronicle of his canoe trip up the Minnesota River. A voyage that would travel through North Dakota and end many miles later in York Factory, Canada.

“Beyond just the trip, Sevareid influenced my perception of trying to inspire others to get outdoors and enjoy nature,” said Bloomfield.

Authored by Bloomfield, “Adventure North” is the retelling of the two young men’s adventure in 2009.

Bloomfield and Witte will have a table at the Benilde St. Margaret’s Summer Course Presentation event, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the school in St. Louis Park.

Continue reading this Sun Sailor story.

 

Tags:

Related posts:

  1. St. Louis Park’s storied treehouse is coming down once and for all
  2. St. Louis Park resident recalls imprisonment in World War II internment camps
  3. Hopkins ELL teacher pens memoir on adoption, identity and belonging
  4. St. Louis Park graduate walking across America to call attention to homelessness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.