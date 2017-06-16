 

Local man paralyzed as a teen completes advocacy training

June 16, 2017

Jackson Larson has not allowed a teenage accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down to slow him down.

Larson, of Cambridge, recently graduated from the Partners in Policymaking program, which trains people with disabilities, or their parents, in the arts of advocacy and leadership.

When Larson was 16, his parked car shifted into reverse gear, and as he was trying to dive in and stop the vehicle from rolling down a hill, his spine was pinched in one of its doors.

Larson, now 23, found out about the Partners in Policymaking program from a softball teammate of his. He had benefited from the help of disability advocates himself in the past, which made participating a natural fit for him.

Last year, Larson was one of the first people to receive a ReWalk device, an robotic “exoskeleton” that allows people who are otherwise wheelchair bound to stand and walk.

Larson’s family heard about exoskeletons on television, and they ended up on television themselves when Larson received his.

Continue reading this Isanti County News story.

 

