Rescue reunion: Many honored for saving girl’s life in pool accident

Chloe Wainwright and her mother, Tynichia, came to Burnsville City Hall to thank those who rescued Chloe from drowning. (Photo by John Gessner)

Burnsville City Hall was buzzing Tuesday night as cops, firefighters, strangers united by circumstance and a fortunate little girl assembled for a reunion.

They celebrated the life of 7-year-old Chloe Wainwright, of Minneapolis, who was saved from drowning in a Burnsville swimming pool a year ago.

Chloe was at a pool party with her sibling’s mother last June 11 at The Woods Apartments when she fell in after reaching for a toy that kept floating away, said her mother, Tynichia.

She sank to the bottom of the deep end and was underwater for more than five minutes.

“Freakin’ out ain’t the word,” Tynichia said of her reaction when she saw her daughter at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. “When I went to the hospital and seen her, I collapsed. It was the worst week of my life. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

