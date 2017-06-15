 

‘Golfer’ raises money for the Golden Valley Animal Humane Society

By Home Town Source on June 15, 2017 at 4:32 am
Al Cooper, of Albertville, and his 6-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, Davos, donate $100 May 24 to Golden Valley’s Animal Humane Society. (Sun Post staff photo by Gina Purcell)

Al Cooper, of Albertville, and his 6-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, Davos, donate $100 May 24 to Golden Valley’s Animal Humane Society. (Sun Post staff photo by Gina Purcell)

Davos is not an average golfer, but he sure is a favorite on the course.
The 6-year-old 100-pound Bernese Mountain Dog has spent the past five years retrieving lost golf balls at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Albertville, where his owner, Al Cooper, lives.
Each time Cooper plays a round of golf at the course, Davos joins him, riding in the cart from hole to hole.
“While I’m teeing up I’ll ask him to go find a ball,” he said.
Davos searches through the tall weeds and grass in search of a lost ball. When he finally sniffs one out, he returns it to the cart and drops it into a box.
Cooper cleans the collected golf balls, gathers them in a cooler and wheels it outside the clubhouse where he sells them for 25 cents each.
“(The golf course doesn’t) encourage other owners along the golf course to be out there with their dogs,” Cooper said.

Continue reading this Sun Post story.

 

Tags: , ,

Related posts:

  1. Future Can Do Canines assistance dogs headed to Waseca prison for training
  2. Facing heroin addiction in the suburbs: ‘Not just a number’
  3. Lacrosse gains traction at Courage Kenny in Golden Valley
  4. Armstrong junior and cancer survivor raises $1,000 for childhood cancer research

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.