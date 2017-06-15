‘Golfer’ raises money for the Golden Valley Animal Humane Society

Al Cooper, of Albertville, and his 6-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, Davos, donate $100 May 24 to Golden Valley’s Animal Humane Society. (Sun Post staff photo by Gina Purcell)

Davos is not an average golfer, but he sure is a favorite on the course.

The 6-year-old 100-pound Bernese Mountain Dog has spent the past five years retrieving lost golf balls at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Albertville, where his owner, Al Cooper, lives.

Each time Cooper plays a round of golf at the course, Davos joins him, riding in the cart from hole to hole.

“While I’m teeing up I’ll ask him to go find a ball,” he said.

Davos searches through the tall weeds and grass in search of a lost ball. When he finally sniffs one out, he returns it to the cart and drops it into a box.

Cooper cleans the collected golf balls, gathers them in a cooler and wheels it outside the clubhouse where he sells them for 25 cents each.

“(The golf course doesn’t) encourage other owners along the golf course to be out there with their dogs,” Cooper said.

