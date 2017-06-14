Washington County continues to grow

Washington County’s population is continuing its trend of growth, along with the rest of the metro, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau this spring.

From 2010 to 2016, the county’s population grew to an estimated 253,117, an increase of nearly 15,000 people, or 6.3 percent.

Kevin Corbid, Washington County’s assistant county administrator, says the numbers line up with expectations.

“It’s not a surprise,” he said. “Since about the end of the Great Recession, we’ve been experiencing between 1 and 1.25 percent growth in population (annually) that the estimates have been projecting. … We know there’s a lot of development going on, and we’re growing and adding people, and we as a county are preparing to serve those new residents.”

Corbid said projections through 2040 show the county will continue to grow.

A larger population will increase demands on the county’s libraries, parks, license centers, social services and more. However, Corbid said the growth won’t happen “overnight,” and the county is adjusting for the changes.

Recently, the County Board has placed more emphasis on economic development in partnership with cities, Corbid said. That may help create more jobs in the area as the population grows.

The county is also continuing efforts to protect open space as the population grows, Corbid said, because residents have made it clear that’s important to them.

