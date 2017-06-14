 

Teacher conducts research on WWII vet who made the ‘ultimate sacrifice’

By Home Town Source on June 14, 2017 at 4:46 am
Cpl. Warren Bolin

Cpl. Warren Bolin

Cambridge-Isanti High School social studies teacher Jeremy Miller is paying tribute to a pilot who disappeared over the Pacific during World War II.
Miller is one of 18 teachers who participated in the Understanding Sacrifice program, which seeks to reinvigorate teaching about World War II by having educators conduct research on an American service member who was lost or died during the war. The program is a project of National History Day, the American Battle Monuments Commission and the National Cemetery Administration.
The subject of Miller’s research was Cpl. Warren Bolin, who was a pilot in a marine bomber unit in the Pacific. Bolin was from St. James, Minnesota. His aircraft disappeared over the Pacific Ocean after leaving Saipan, in the Northern Mariana Islands, on a mission to the Bonin Islands south of Tokyo.
In July, Miller will deliver a eulogy for Bolin at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, where soldiers lost or missing in action are memorialized.

Continue reading this Post Review story.

 

Tags: , ,

Related posts:

  1. Queen Jazzy, King Chance reign over Cambridge-Isanti Homecoming
  2. A new era of fall musical leadership begins at Cambridge-Isanti High School
  3. Cambridge-Isanti school garden fruitful for community
  4. WWII vet returns to French villages he helped liberate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.