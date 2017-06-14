Teacher conducts research on WWII vet who made the ‘ultimate sacrifice’

Cpl. Warren Bolin

Cambridge-Isanti High School social studies teacher Jeremy Miller is paying tribute to a pilot who disappeared over the Pacific during World War II.

Miller is one of 18 teachers who participated in the Understanding Sacrifice program, which seeks to reinvigorate teaching about World War II by having educators conduct research on an American service member who was lost or died during the war. The program is a project of National History Day, the American Battle Monuments Commission and the National Cemetery Administration.

The subject of Miller’s research was Cpl. Warren Bolin, who was a pilot in a marine bomber unit in the Pacific. Bolin was from St. James, Minnesota. His aircraft disappeared over the Pacific Ocean after leaving Saipan, in the Northern Mariana Islands, on a mission to the Bonin Islands south of Tokyo.

In July, Miller will deliver a eulogy for Bolin at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, where soldiers lost or missing in action are memorialized.

