Osseo Police honor marshal by helping get name on memorial wall in Washington, D.C.

Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson and full-time members of the department attend the Candlelight Vigil in Washington, D.C. during National Police Week on May 13. Members of the Osseo Police Department were in Washington, D.C. to recognize fallen Osseo Town Marshal James L. Gardner, who was killed in the line of duty more than 100 years ago. (Photo courtesy of the Osseo Police Department)

The city of Osseo has only had one police officer killed in the line of duty during its history. This happened just over 100 years ago.

The Osseo Review newspaper from Nov. 1, 1916, had the headline “Osseo Town Marshal is murdered” across top of the front page. “Shot down in cold blood while in attendance of his official duties as marshal of this village, J.L. Gardner died this morning at the Swedish hospital,” read the beginning of the article.

Last month, the Osseo Police Chief and other full time members of the department staff traveled to Washington, D.C., to honor the last Osseo Village Marshal James L. Gardner.

Gardner’s name was finally be inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall May 13 at the nation’s capital. Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson, Officers Michael Smith, Anthony Mortinson, Todd Kintzi and Brendan Current and Administrative Assistant Felicia Wallgren went during National Police Week — May 12 to 14 — to Washington, D.C.

