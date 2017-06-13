 

Maple Grove resident is semifinalist in the world’s largest speech contest

By Home Town Source on June 13, 2017 at 1:20 pm

Mark Skipper, of Maple Grove, out-shined more than 1,000 local contestants to win the district-level competition of the Toastmasters International Speech Contest. Skipper advances to the semifinal rounds of the contest, vying for one of 10 spots in the World Championship of Public Speaking to be held at the Toastmasters International Convention Friday, Aug. 25, in Vancouver, Canada.

Skipper, a member of Tic Talker in Plymouth, surpassed fierce competition to win over the judges with his speech, “The Power of a Hug.” The speech touched on the themes of love, safety, and security. When it comes to connecting with the audience, he said, “Everyone, especially men, have the power to uplift someone’s day or literally save their life.”

Skipper will compete with 101 other winners from districts around the world who advanced to the 2017 semifinal round after a six-month process of elimination through club, area, division and district speech competitions. Their five- to seven-minute speeches were judged on content, organization, gestures and style.

Continue reading this Press & News story.

 

Tags:

Related posts:

  1. Maple Grove robotics takes 2nd in state competition
  2. Loving photos help families heal after loss of babies; ‘Now I lay Me Down to Sleep’ at Maple Grove Hospital
  3. Osseo area teachers featured at Maple Grove Art Center
  4. Heck of a deal – Maple Grove resident participates in game show favorite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.