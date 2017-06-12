Thirty years later the memories are still vivid



The sights, sounds and smells that erupted 30 years ago when two Iraqi missiles fired from an enemy aircraft burst through the side of the USS Stark have not been forgotten.

Thirty-seven American sailors died. They were remembered on May 17, 2017, at the same Mayport Naval Base in Jacksonville, Florida, where the ship had been that fateful day and memorials now stand.

The memories flooded the minds of surviving sailors, their families and friends of the warship, including the mind of Mike Beyer, of Elk River, who was dispatched to the scene to bring his firefighting skills and experience to bear. May 17 is a day Beyer has never forgotten, but to be at the memorial day program with the families who lost loved ones was even more poignant. Children who grew up without their fathers really tugged at his heart.

One was an 11-year-old at the time who watched his mom fall to her knees when the news was delivered. Another was only 2 years old at the time.

