‘The pain I feel now is nothing compared to theirs’ – Champlin Police chief, officer return from memorial bike ride

Champlin Police Chief Dave Kolb and Officer Matt Smith recently returned from Washington, D.C., where they participated in a 250-mile bike ride, The Road to Hope, to honor families of fallen officers. The Road to Hope — Law Enforcement United’s (LEU) annual memorial bike ride ­— is part of National Police Week.

Kolb and Smith traveled with other local officers who comprise “Team Minnesota” but the cause is national. National Police Week draws in 25,000 to 40,000 supporters each year from departments throughout the United States and other agencies around the world.

“I became aware of LEU’s mission this past year and learned that I could help make a difference in supporting the survivors of officers killed in the line of duty and making sure the officers themselves are never forgotten,” Officer Smith said. “I feel it is my duty to step up and support these families, especially the children, of officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while fulfilling their commitment to protect and serve.”

The two began their travels in Chesapeake, Va. where they began peddling to the east coast for the nation’s capital. Along the way, hundreds of riders were cheered on by thousands of supporters.

Continue reading this Press & News story.