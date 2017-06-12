Minnesota Twins and DNR partner to offer free hat on Father’s Day

As part of the Minnesota DNR Days partnership with the Twins, license holders can purchase a reserved game ticket to games on June 18 or June 23 and receive a special Twins cap. On Father’s Day, anyone with a 2017 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free camouflage and blaze orange Twins logo cap at the Twins game thanks to a special ticket offer online at mndnr.gov/twins. As part of the Minnesota DNR Days partnership with the Twins, license holders can purchase a reserved game ticket to games on June 18 or June 23 and receive a special Twins cap. Minnesota DNR Days with the Twins: 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 18, vs. Cleveland (Father’s Day). 1:10 p.m. Sunday, July 23, vs. Detroit. Ticket prices vary by game and seat locations are either in the Field Box or Home Run Porch sections. All ticket holders under this partnership will pick up their cap at the game. Instructions for purchasing tickets are at mndnr.gov/twins. Buy fishing and hunting licenses at any Minnesota Department of Natural Resources license agent, online with a mobile or desktop device at mndnr.gov/buyalicense, or by phone at 888-665-4236. Mobile buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.