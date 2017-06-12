Assistance dog keeps woman upright; Burnsville resident, new partner graduate from training

Burnsville resident Kimberly Hodges and her new assistance dog Shirley are graduating from training at Can Do Canines in New Hope. (Submitted photo)

Now on her second assistance dog, Kimberly Hodges still marvels at what the highly trained animals can do.

“It is so fascinating to watch these guys work,” the 67-year-old Burnsville resident said. “They’re just amazing. They can do everything but cook dinner and put the dishes away.”

Hodges, who has multiple sclerosis, uses her dog to steady her gait and help her keep her balance when she walks. The dog opens and closes Hodges’ cupboards and refrigerator, which have tug fixtures on them.

The dog fetches Hodges’ shoes and would be taught to get the phone if she had a land line.

“But I only have my cell, and I’m scared she’ll eat it or bite through it,” Hodges said.

