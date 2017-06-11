Northstar train used for safety drill

People who volunteered to be riders of the Northstar train in this drill are evacuated. The scenario was a suspicious package being found onboard. Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Metro Transit and Ramsey police and fire participated in the June 3 drill. Photos by Eric Hagen

The scenario: a suspicious package is found on a Northstar Commuter Rail train and passengers need to be evacuated.

This was not a real situation, but to be prepared in case it does happen, a multi-agency drill was conducted the morning of June 3 close to the Northstar station in Ramsey.

The call for the drill came in just after 9 a.m. and within minutes train conductors were guiding passengers off the train. Approximately 35 people volunteered to be riders including two in wheelchairs and one visually impaired with a seeing eye dog.

Metro Transit, which operates the Northstar line, worked with Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Ramsey police and fire departments for this drill. Metro Transit’s police K9s conducted the search for the package.

Continue reading this ABC Newspapers story.