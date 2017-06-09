State’s solar power is on the rise

Chris Psihos, owner of Ideal Energies; Minnesota Commerce Department Commissioner Mike Rothman; Larry Schneiderman, retired President/CEO of Schneiderman’s; and Jason Schneiderman, current President/CEO of Schneiderman’s. (Submitted photo)

Solar power is shining brightly in Minnesota. The state Department of Commerce recently reported solar energy growth nearly doubled in the first quarter this year compared to all of 2016, with more growth expected by year’s end.

Schneiderman’s Furniture store in Plymouth is one of the businesses that decided to take advantage of both the federal investment tax credit and the Made in Minnesota Solar Incentive Program, to make the transition to solar. There is currently a 30-percent federal tax credit that can be claimed against the tax liability of residential and commercial solar users and utility investors in solar energy property.

The state House of Representatives has approved a bill that would end the Made in Minnesota program, which has been in place since 2014, and is a production-based incentive to support the manufacturing, sales and installation of Minnesota-made solar electric systems. The Senate bill was referred to committee and it was not clear if the matter was included in the legislation approved during the special session.

