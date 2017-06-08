Met Council: Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth lead Twin Cities population surge

The Twin Cities metro area is growing and is expected to continue its uptick in population over the next 30 years.

Carver County now has a population of more than 100,000 people and there is a sustained surge in growth in the center of the Twin Cities, according to 2016 population estimate data from the Metropolitan Council.

According to Met Council estimates, between 2010 and 2016, the Twin Cities added 74,615 households and 56,205 housing units. Population and household estimates for the region grew 6.7 percent, and total housing units grew 4.7 percent.

The vacancy rates declined to an estimated 4.1 percent last year, which, when equated to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey, are the lowest in the Twin Cities since the 2000s, and some of the lowest in the country.

Cities that have experienced the most growth since 2010 include Bloomington, Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park and Plymouth.

“The biggest driver for population growth tends to be where residential construction is occurring,” said Libby Starling, Met Council regional policy and research manager. “[This] occurs where the real estate market sees that there is demand.”

