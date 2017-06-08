 

Armstrong junior and cancer survivor raises $1,000 for childhood cancer research

By Home Town Source on June 8, 2017 at 4:49 am
Armstrong High School junior Jacob Maijala raised $1,000 for childhood cancer research to help children like him who are affected by cancer. He is pictured with his mom, Kelly, during his Cancer Sucks campaign, where he sold suckers for $1 at basketball games. (Submitted photo)

Armstrong High School junior Jacob Maijala raised $1,000 for childhood cancer research to help children like him who are affected by cancer. He is pictured with his mom, Kelly, during his Cancer Sucks campaign, where he sold suckers for $1 at basketball games. (Submitted photo)

Motivated by his own experience with childhood cancer, Armstrong High School junior Jacob Maijala set out to raise money for childhood cancer research, far exceeding his goal.

Maijala was diagnosed with cancer in his freshman year after he detected a bump on his jawline that grew substantially within a week to roughly the size of a pingpong ball.

Although the scans came back inconclusive, Maijala underwent surgery to remove the mass, which was then tested and diagnosed as the early stages of cancer. This was a particularly aggressive cancer attacking soft tissue.

Being “mind-blown” is how Maijala described feeling upon hearing the news.

“Cancer is something you never think will happen to you,” he said. “I didn’t have any words,” he said.

Continue reading this Sun Sailor story.

 

Tags: , , ,

Related posts:

  1. Students at Plymouth elementary work with singer J.D. Steele
  2. Future Can Do Canines assistance dogs headed to Waseca prison for training
  3. Love without strings: TreeHouse Youth Outreach aims to make a positive impact in teens’ lives across the Twin Cities
  4. Plymouth Rotary helps by giving freedom to those with disabilities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.