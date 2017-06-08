Armstrong junior and cancer survivor raises $1,000 for childhood cancer research

Armstrong High School junior Jacob Maijala raised $1,000 for childhood cancer research to help children like him who are affected by cancer. He is pictured with his mom, Kelly, during his Cancer Sucks campaign, where he sold suckers for $1 at basketball games. (Submitted photo)

Motivated by his own experience with childhood cancer, Armstrong High School junior Jacob Maijala set out to raise money for childhood cancer research, far exceeding his goal.

Maijala was diagnosed with cancer in his freshman year after he detected a bump on his jawline that grew substantially within a week to roughly the size of a pingpong ball.

Although the scans came back inconclusive, Maijala underwent surgery to remove the mass, which was then tested and diagnosed as the early stages of cancer. This was a particularly aggressive cancer attacking soft tissue.

Being “mind-blown” is how Maijala described feeling upon hearing the news.

“Cancer is something you never think will happen to you,” he said. “I didn’t have any words,” he said.

